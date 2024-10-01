Nohl Patterson is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and an M.Phil. candidate at Pardee RAND Graduate School with broad research interests in U.S foreign policy, emerging technology, and political economy.
Prior to joining RAND, he worked as an early employee at a financial technology start-up specializing in U.S. private market investments. He has held previous research positions at the Cambridge Existential Risk Initiative (CERI) working on emerging technology threats to U.S. critical infrastructure, served as a data analyst for randomized control trials at the Access to Justice Lab (A2J) at Harvard Law School, managed the Rose Institute of State and Local Government focusing on public policy issues in California, and served as a Jack Stark Security Fellow researching U.S.–China technology competition at the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies. He has a B.A. in economics and government with a minor in computer science from Claremont McKenna College.
Education
B.A. in economics and government, Claremont McKenna College