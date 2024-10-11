International Evidence Review on In-Work Progression
This study presents an international evidence review on how other countries have approached the issue of in-work progression, and how this might be transferrable to the United Kingdom.
Natalie Picken (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND. Working primarily for RAND Europe in the area of home affairs and social policy, her research interests focus on social inclusion, across employment, criminal justice systems, child and family policy, and education. Methodologically, Picken has experience in theory-based process and impact evaluation, literature reviews, feasibility assessment, and qualitative data collection and analysis (including with vulnerable populations)
Prior to joining RAND, Picken worked in education policy. She has an M.Phil. in early modern history and a B.A. in history, both from the University of Cambridge.
