Natalie Picken (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND. Working primarily for RAND Europe in the area of home affairs and social policy, her research interests focus on social inclusion, across employment, criminal justice systems, child and family policy, and education. Methodologically, Picken has experience in theory-based process and impact evaluation, literature reviews, feasibility assessment, and qualitative data collection and analysis (including with vulnerable populations)

Prior to joining RAND, Picken worked in education policy. She has an M.Phil. in early modern history and a B.A. in history, both from the University of Cambridge. 

Education

M.Phil. in early modern history, University of Cambridge; B.A. in history, University of Cambridge

Selected Work

  • Hofman, J., Picken, N., Hutchinson, J., Harris, A., Stewart, K., Disley, E. , Process evaluation of the Individual Placement and Support for Alcohol and Drug Dependence (IPS-AD) trial, RAND (RRA149-1), 2024
  • Romanelli, Robert J., Natalie Picken, and Avery Adams, Counting LGBTQ+ Lives in England and Wales: A critical reflection on emerging findings from the 2021 census, RAND Corporation (PE-A2830-1), 2023
  • Picken, N., Disley, E., Dorsett, R., Thomson, D., Wadsworth, E., FitzSimons, A., Speciani, E.R, Ajebon, J. , Evaluation of the Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforces: Statistical Analysis Plan, Youth Endowment Fund, 2023
  • Disley, E., Picken, N., Flemons, L., Hutton, E., Martin, K., Bradley, E., Lucas, M., Sharp, C. , Evaluation of the IntegratED programme: summary report, RAND, 2023
  • Picken, Natalie, Merrilyn Groom, Frederico Cardoso, Madeline Nightingale, Joanna Hofman, and David Blake, Understanding Decision Making Around Changing the State Pension Age: A Review of International Evidence, gov.uk (EP-70028), 2023
  • Joanna Hofman, Natalie Picken, Lillian Flemons, Katrin Feyerabend, Asha Haider, Evaluating England's Youth Employment Infrastructure , Youth Futures Foundation, 2023
  • Picken, N. , Sexuality Education Across the European Union, European Commission, 2021
  • Picken, N., Janta, B., Leave Policies and Practice for Non-Traditional Families, European Commission, 2019

