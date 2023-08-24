Overview
Taylor Pilg is a survey assistant in the RAND Survey Research Group with particular interest in domestic public policies that standardize equitable outcomes in healthcare and education. Pilg has conducted projects in areas of youth homelessness, adolescent drug and alcohol use, changes to mental health care through the COVID-19 pandemic, gendered and racialized experience in post-secondary education, and federal health policy dissemination. She has experience recruiting hard-to-reach populations and has collected qualitative and quantitative data in a variety of modes (in-person, telephone, web-based, and mixed-mode). Pilg has a BA in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Research Focus
Recent Projects
- Transition to Telehealth in the Wake of COVID-19
- Federal Financing Strategies
- UNITY