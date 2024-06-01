Katarina Pisani
Analyst
she/her
Expertise
Katarina Pisani (she/her) is an analyst at RAND Europe. She works primarily in the areas of science and emerging technology, with a keen interest in health innovation and equity, global health, research and innovation policy, and the translation of innovation into societal benefits. Prior to joining RAND, Pisani worked in the biotech sector for a drug discovery company, initially as a consultant and later as a scientist. Her roles involved research and analysis, strategy development, and stakeholder engagement.
Pisani was also a contributor to Science for Democracy, monitoring global access to the benefits of science. She served as a committee member of the Cambridge University Science and Policy Exchange, organizing events to build networks between researchers and policymakers. Pisani is experienced in communications, network building, science policy, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.
Pisani obtained a Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from the University of Cambridge, where she focused on developing stem-cell derived neuronal models to understand the underlying mechanisms of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease and to facilitate drug development.
Education
B.Sc. in biomedical sciences, University of Kent; M.Phil. in chemistry (biology of neurodegeneration), University of Cambridge; Ph.D. in chemistry (biology of neurodegeneration), University of Cambridge