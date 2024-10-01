Clare Porter is a research assistant at RAND. Her research focuses on climate change risks to national security, emergency management, and great power competition deterrance. Prior to joining RAND, Porter's research also explored renewable energy solutions, COVID-19 responses, and network analysis. Porter holds dual B.S. degrees in Economics and Environmental Studies from the University of Wisconsin.
Education
B.S. in economics, University of Wisconsin; B.S. in environmental studies, University of Wisconsin