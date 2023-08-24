Overview
Adriana Posadas is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She has an M.S. in systems engineering with a specialization in manufacturing operations and system simulation and a B.S. in industrial engineering from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, where she was also a faculty member. She is Lean and Six Sigma Black Belt–certified with a focus on manufacturing system efficiency.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a senior industrial engineer and technical training manager at Edwards Lifesciences, a global manufacturer of artificial heart valves. She was previously an industrial engineer and continuous improvement manager in the aerospace industry. Her research interests include brain-computer interfaces and AI in global manufacturing, large-scale data analysis for operational efficiency, biological computation and applied biomimicry, military strategy and wargaming, system simulation, and national security.