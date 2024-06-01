Ishita Puri
Research Assistant
Expertise
Ishita Puri is a research assistant at RAND. She works primarily in the areas of science and emerging technology at RAND Europe. She is interested in research on research, specialising in the evaluation of funding programmes and promotion of collaborative innovation. Prior to joining RAND, Puri worked at the London School of Economics and Political Science, analysing academic-practitioner collaborations at the intersection of socio-economic inequalities and funder policies. She has also worked in areas of open science and grant management in South Asian research ecosystems. Through her experiences, she has developed a diverse set of quantitative and qualitative research skills including regression modelling, interviews, case study analysis and landscape mapping. Puri holds an M.Sc. in international social and public policy (research) from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Education
M.Sc. in international social and public policy (research), London School of Economics and Political Science; B.A. in political science, St. Xavier's College - Autonomous, Mumbai
Selected Work
- Bhavya Mehta and Ishita Puri, Enabling Research through Research Management: The Case of India, Centre for Civil Society, 2022
- Bhavya Mehta and Ishita Puri, Rethinking Research Funding for India's Higher Education Institutions, , 2022