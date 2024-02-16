Robin E. Rauzi

Overview
Robin Rauzi (she/her) is a part-time senior commentary editor in the Office of Media Relations at RAND. She works with RAND researchers as they conceptualize, write, and submit articles to mainstream news outlets and other external publications.
Rauzi was an opinion articles editor at the Los Angeles Times and had earlier worked in the arts and entertainment and travel sections of the newspaper. She has also worked as a thought leadership consultant and editor for other corporate and academic clients. She continues to be a freelance editor of nonfiction books and articles and runs 40 Days + 40 Writes, an online program she created for personal writing.
Rauzi holds an M.A. in print journalism from Ohio University and a B.F.A. in cinema-television (screenwriting) from the University of Southern California.