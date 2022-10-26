Mark Reed

Mark Reed
Junior Analyst
Cambridge Office

Education

M.Sc. in social policy and social research (with systematic reviews), University College London; B.A. in law and sociology (qualifying degree), University of Warwick

Overview

Mark Reed (he/him) is a junior analyst at the RAND Corporation. He works primarily for RAND Europe in the area of home affairs and social policy. His research interests include the use of participatory research methods and Mode 2 knowledge production in policy research, as well as the intersection between anti-radicalisation strategy and education policy.

He focused on the latter through his master's dissertation, which aimed to explore perspectives on the UK Prevent Strategy from within the education sector via a qualitative systematic review. Methodologically, he is experienced with both primary and secondary qualitative data collection and analysis methods such as: interviews and focus groups; ethnography and thematic analysis; as well as qualitative synthesis approaches such as thematic synthesis and meta-ethnography.

Prior to joining RAND, Reed completed an M.Sc. in social policy and social research (with systematic reviews) from UCL. He also holds a B.A. in law and sociology (qualifying degree) from the University of Warwick.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • NAO External Quality Reviews
  • YEF Evaluation Panel
  • Evaluation of SAFE Taskforces
  • Follow-up evaluation of England's youth employment infrastructure
  • Literature review on the causes of variations in youth employment outcomes for marginalised young people

Selected Publications

Hofman, Joanna, Michaela Bruckmayer, Katrin Feyerabend, Simon Larmour, Mark Reed, and Lydia Lymperis, Green jobs and skills development for disadvantaged groups, RAND Corporation (RR-A1603-1), 2022

