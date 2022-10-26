Report
Green jobs and skills development for disadvantaged groups
This report explored green jobs and skills development for people from disadvantaged groups in 10 European cities.
Oct 26, 2022
Mark Reed (he/him) is a junior analyst at the RAND Corporation. He works primarily for RAND Europe in the area of home affairs and social policy. His research interests include the use of participatory research methods and Mode 2 knowledge production in policy research, as well as the intersection between anti-radicalisation strategy and education policy.
He focused on the latter through his master's dissertation, which aimed to explore perspectives on the UK Prevent Strategy from within the education sector via a qualitative systematic review. Methodologically, he is experienced with both primary and secondary qualitative data collection and analysis methods such as: interviews and focus groups; ethnography and thematic analysis; as well as qualitative synthesis approaches such as thematic synthesis and meta-ethnography.
Prior to joining RAND, Reed completed an M.Sc. in social policy and social research (with systematic reviews) from UCL. He also holds a B.A. in law and sociology (qualifying degree) from the University of Warwick.
Hofman, Joanna, Michaela Bruckmayer, Katrin Feyerabend, Simon Larmour, Mark Reed, and Lydia Lymperis, Green jobs and skills development for disadvantaged groups, RAND Corporation (RR-A1603-1), 2022