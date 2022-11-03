Jeanne S. Ringel

Jeanne S. Ringel
Director, Access and Delivery Program; Senior Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Ph.D. in economics, University of Maryland, College Park; M.A. in economics, University of Maryland, College Park

Overview

Jeanne S. Ringel is director of the Access and Delivery Program, a senior economist at RAND, and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Ringel has over 20 years of experience leading contract research teams on a range of public health and health care topics. Ringel recently completed a series of projects to promote COVID-19 vaccination equity. This work builds on Ringel's portfolio of vaccination policy work where she has supported the HHS in developing strategic plans for improving vaccine and immunization enterprise, including the 2010 and 2020 National Vaccine Plans and the 2017 National Adult Immunization Plan. Ringel has also worked on a range of projects addressing health care access and delivery. She recently completed a project assessing the methods for measuring timely access to care in California. Prior projects focused on assessing whether the VA healthcare system has the resources and capabilities to provide timely and accessible care to veterans and modeling differences in treatment costs between the VA's regional networks to inform VA's budget allocation methods. Ringel earned her Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Recent Projects

  • Catalyzing COVID-19 equitable vaccination
  • Supporting the Development of the 2020 National Vaccine Plan
  • Improving Timely Access to Care Reporting In California
  • Improving Outcomes for Children in the Child Welfare System
  • Supporting the Development of the National Health Security Strategy

Selected Publications

Faherty, Laura J., Jeanne S. Ringel, Malcolm V. Williams, Ashley M. Kranz, Lilian Perez, Lucy B. Schulson, Allyson D. Gittens, Brian Phillips, Lawrence Baker, Priya Gandhi, Khadesia Howell, Rebecca L. Wolfe, and Tiwaladeoluwa Adekunle, The U.S. Equity-First Vaccination Initiative: Early Insights, RAND Corporation (RR-A1627-1), 2022

Nascimento de Lima P, Lempert RJ, Vardavas R, Baker L, Ringel JS, Rutter CM, Ozik J, Collier N. , "Reopening California: Seeking Robust, Non-Dominated, COVID-19 Exit Strategies," PLoS ONE, 16(10), 2021

Vardavas, Raffaele, Aaron Strong, Jennifer Bouey, Jonathan W. Welburn, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Lawrence Baker, Keren Zhu, Michelle Priest, Lynn Hu, and Jeanne S. Ringel, The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers, RAND Corporation (TL-A173-1), 2020

Gellin B, Shen AK, Fish R, Zettle M, Uscher-Pines L, Ringel JS. , "The National Adult Immunization Plan: Strengthening Adult Immunization through Coordinated Action. ," The American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 51(6), 2016

Ecola L., Batorsky B., Ringel JS., Using Cost-Effectiveness Analysis to Prioritize Spending on Traffic Safety, RAND (RR-1224), 2015

Ringel J.S., Wasserman J. "The Public Health System in the Wake of 9/11: Progress Made and Challenges Remaining," in Brian Michael Jenkins and John Paul Godges, The Long Shadow of 9/11 America’s Response to Terrorism, RAND Corporation (MG-1107), 2011

DeRose K., Gresenz C., Ringel J.S., "Understanding Disparities In Health Care Access—And Reducing Them—Through A Focus On Public Health," Health Affairs, 30(10), 2011

Ringel J.S., Eibner C., Girosi F., Cordova A., McGlynn E., "Modeling Health Care Policy Alternatives," Health Services Research, 45(5), 2010

