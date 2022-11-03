Selected Publications
Faherty, Laura J., Jeanne S. Ringel, Malcolm V. Williams, Ashley M. Kranz, Lilian Perez, Lucy B. Schulson, Allyson D. Gittens, Brian Phillips, Lawrence Baker, Priya Gandhi, Khadesia Howell, Rebecca L. Wolfe, and Tiwaladeoluwa Adekunle, The U.S. Equity-First Vaccination Initiative: Early Insights, RAND Corporation (RR-A1627-1), 2022
Nascimento de Lima P, Lempert RJ, Vardavas R, Baker L, Ringel JS, Rutter CM, Ozik J, Collier N. , "Reopening California: Seeking Robust, Non-Dominated, COVID-19 Exit Strategies," PLoS ONE, 16(10), 2021
Vardavas, Raffaele, Aaron Strong, Jennifer Bouey, Jonathan W. Welburn, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Lawrence Baker, Keren Zhu, Michelle Priest, Lynn Hu, and Jeanne S. Ringel, The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers, RAND Corporation (TL-A173-1), 2020
Gellin B, Shen AK, Fish R, Zettle M, Uscher-Pines L, Ringel JS. , "The National Adult Immunization Plan: Strengthening Adult Immunization through Coordinated Action. ," The American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 51(6), 2016
Ecola L., Batorsky B., Ringel JS., Using Cost-Effectiveness Analysis to Prioritize Spending on Traffic Safety, RAND (RR-1224), 2015
Ringel J.S., Wasserman J. "The Public Health System in the Wake of 9/11: Progress Made and Challenges Remaining," in Brian Michael Jenkins and John Paul Godges, The Long Shadow of 9/11 America’s Response to Terrorism, RAND Corporation (MG-1107), 2011
DeRose K., Gresenz C., Ringel J.S., "Understanding Disparities In Health Care Access—And Reducing Them—Through A Focus On Public Health," Health Affairs, 30(10), 2011
Ringel J.S., Eibner C., Girosi F., Cordova A., McGlynn E., "Modeling Health Care Policy Alternatives," Health Services Research, 45(5), 2010