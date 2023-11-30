Overview
Yun Jae "Eddie" Ro is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has a B.S. in operations research from the United States Air Force Academy. He was previously a research intern in the training, logistics, and sustainment division at Lockheed Martin, where he conducted research using virtual reality flight simulations and worked on a machine learning algorithm for predictive flight performance. He was also a project team lead analyzing patient process improvement at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His research interests include national security, international affairs, and military strategy.