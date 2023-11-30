Eddie Ro

Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Santa Monica Office

Education

B.S. in operations research, United States Air Force Academy

Overview

Yun Jae "Eddie" Ro is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has a B.S. in operations research from the United States Air Force Academy. He was previously a research intern in the training, logistics, and sustainment division at Lockheed Martin, where he conducted research using virtual reality flight simulations and worked on a machine learning algorithm for predictive flight performance. He was also a project team lead analyzing patient process improvement at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His research interests include national security, international affairs, and military strategy.

Research Focus