Nicolas M. Robles

Overview
Nicolas Robles is a mathematician at RAND's Washington, DC office. At RAND, Robles designs and executes mathematical tools for defense and public policy makers. In addition, he performs research on the impact of emerging and quantum technologies in national security. Moreover, Robles has worked on employing machine learning tools to assist the U.S. Air Force with its recruitment, developed stochastic simulation tools for the US Air Force, assessed sensor technologies to counter weapons of mass destruction for DHS, and generated graph theoretical models with missing input-output economic data, among other topics.
Prior to joining RAND, Robles was a computational scientist at IBM Quantum in NY. His areas of expertise are quantum simulation of stochastic processes with applications to chemistry and quantitative finance as well as to post quantum cryptography. Before his tenure at IBM, he was a J L Doob Research Assistant Professor of mathematics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and also worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wolfram Research Inc.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Debmalya Basak, Nicolas Robles, and Alexandru Zaharescu, "Exponential sums over Möbius convolutions with applications to partitions," arXiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/2312.17435, 2023 (forthcoming)
Elie Alhajjar, Jesse Geneson, Anupam Prakash, Nicolas Robles, "Efficient quantum loading of probability distributions through Feynman propagators," arXiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/2311.13702, 2023
Jesse Geneson, Alvin Moon, Nicolas Robles, Aaron Strong, Jonathan Welburn, "Estimating systemic importance with missing data in input-output graphs," arXiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/2310.02394, 2023 (forthcoming)
Hedayat Alghassi1, Amol Deshmukh, Noelle Ibrahim, Nicolas Robles, Stefan Woerner, and Christa Zoufal, "A variational quantum algorithm for the Feynman-Kac formula," Quantum, 6(730), 2022
Hung M. Bui, Kyle Pratt, Nicolas Robles, Alexandru Zaharescu, "Breaking the 1/2-barrier for the twisted second moment of Dirichlet L-functions," Advances in Mathematics, 370, 2020
Kyle Pratt, Nicolas Robles, Alexandru Zaharescu, and Dirk Zeindler, "More than five-twelfths of the zeros of ζ are on the critical line," Research in the Mathematical Sciences , 7, 2020
Patrick Kühn, Nicolas Robles and Dirk Zeindler, "On mean values of mollifiers and L-functions associated to primitive cusp forms," Mathematische Zeitschrift, 291, 2019
Nicolas Robles and Arindam Roy, "Moments of averages of generalized Ramanujan sums," Monatshefte für Mathematik, 182, 2017