Temusa Rukundo

Overview
Temusa (Tusa) Rukundo is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has a B.A. in economics and political science with a concentration in international development from Macalester College. Her research interests include poverty and inequality, economic development, food and nutrition security, and health care and education access, specifically in the context of developing countries and underserved communities.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a senior analyst at Analysis Group, where she worked on economic consulting projects—primarily conducting research, data analysis, and economic modeling across various industries.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
K Mpinga, T Rukundo, et al., "Depressive disorder at the household level: prevalence and correlates of depressive symptoms among household members," Global Health Action, 16(1), 2023