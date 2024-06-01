Overview
Dianne Saenz (she/her) is a media relations analyst at the RAND Corporation. She has focused on policy-related communications throughout her career. She recently worked to promote investigative news stories for nonprofit news organizations ProPublica, Reveal, and Inside Climate News.
She previously worked as a journalist and investigative researcher for The Washington Post, in finance for Calvert, and for several organizations that inform policymakers and the public about climate change, including international conservation group Oceana, strategic communications firm Climate Nexus and Physicians for Social Responsibility. She has also worked to strengthen U.S. democracy and voting rights with Common Cause.
Saenz has helped launch several organizations, including the nonpartisan Pew Hispanic Center and two open access journals of the Public Library of Science. She has conducted media training and provided counsel for many academic, corporate, and nonprofit clients.
At RAND, Saenz is responsible for promoting reports of federally funded research and development centers (FFRDC), which are public-private partnerships that conduct research and development for the United States government. She earned a B.A. in English from Vassar College and did graduate-level coursework in strategic communications at the Kennedy School, Harvard University.