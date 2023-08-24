Overview
Morgan Sandler is a technical analyst at RAND. He has subject matter expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and natural language processing (NLP). His professional interests include AI, simulations, intelligence, wargaming, cyberwarfare, and national security. He holds an M.Sc. degree in Computer Science from Michigan State University (MSU). Prior to joining RAND Corporation, he worked at the Integrated Pattern Recognition & Biometrics (iPRoBe) Laboratory at MSU with a focus on designing voice-based biometric systems.