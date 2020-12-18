Bethany Saunders-Medina is a senior policy analyst at RAND and coordinator for the RAND Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ) and the Kennth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation. She helps manage research portfolios and overall center operations. Her work focuses on the areas of access to justice, workers' compensation, catastrophic risk management, and cyber insurance.
Prior to joining RAND, she served as research director at University Advancement for California State University Dominguez Hills. She has a BA in history and an MA in education from Pepperdine University and an MA in religion from Claremont Graduate University.
Selected Publications
