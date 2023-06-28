Keller Scholl (he/him) is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He primarily studies the policy impacts of AI systems beyond the current frontier on issues ranging from labor markets to force planning to safety. He has also worked on analyzing government support for other emerging technologies such as quantum computing, tracking Chinese exports of AI to developing nations, and analyzing possible regulatory structures to support work on bipartisan AI legislation.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a research assistant at the Center for Study of Public Choice at George Mason University, where he explored the economics of artificial intelligence and automation. Scholl has worked on projects for the University of Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute, the MIT Media Lab, a landscape design firm, and local political campaigns. His research interests include international development, the impact of automation on the workforce, the development and nature of artificial intelligence, science and technology policy, and prediction markets.
