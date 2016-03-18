Dana Schultz

M.P.P. in public policy, Harvard University

Dana Schultz (she/her) is a senior policy researcher at RAND. She has extensive experience in research and evaluation design, implementation and outcomes evaluations, quantitative and qualitative methodologies, developmental and participatory evaluation approaches, and collaborative research relationships with agencies and organizations in different health and social service sectors. She has conducted numerous evaluation studies to document implementation and assess effectiveness of programs designed to improve health, mental health, and other outcomes for parents, children, and families. She brings substantive expertise in maternal and child health and well-being, child and adult behavioral health interventions, child welfare, and children exposed to violence. She has also undertaken efforts to assess the availability and capacity of services, supports, and needs for different populations and portfolio review efforts to assess the outputs and outcomes from government and foundation funded research. She received her M.P.P. from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Schultz, Dana, Susan L. Lovejoy, Kayla M. Williams, Kerry Lindquist, and Teague Ruder, A Needs Assessment of Women Veterans in Western Pennsylvania: Final Report to Adagio Health, RAND Corporation (RR-A2023-1), 2023

Schultz, D., Lovejoy, S., & Peet, E., "Tackling Persistent and Large Disparities in Birth Outcomes in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania," Maternal and Child Health Journal, 2022

Schultz, Dana, Susan L. Lovejoy, and Evan D. Peet, Examining Interventions to Address Infant Mortality in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, RAND Corporation (RR-A858-1), 2020

Ayer, L. and Schultz, D., eds., Mental Health Task-Shifting in Community-Based Organizations: Implementation, Impact, and Cost — Evaluation of the Connections to Care Program, RAND (RR-3083), 2020

Ringel, J., Schultz, D., Mendelsohn, J., Holliday, S., Sieck, K., Edochie, I., and Davis, L. , Improving Child Welfare Outcomes: Balancing Investments in Prevention and Treatment, RAND (RR-1775), 2017

Schultz, D., Jaycox, L., Ayer, L., Setodji, C., Mahmud, A., Kofner, A., Barnes-Proby, D. , Improving Outcomes for Children Exposed to Violence: Safe Start Promising Approaches, RAND (RR-1728), 2017

Schultz, D., Reynolds, K., Sontag-Padilla, L., Lovejoy, S., Firth, R., and Pincus, H. , Transforming Systems for Parental Depression and Early Childhood Developmental Delays: Findings and Lessons Learned from the Helping Families Raise Healthy Children Initiative, RAND (RR-122), 2013

Schultz, D., Reynolds, K., Sontag-Padilla, L. Lovejoy, S.L., Firth, R., Schake, P., Hawk, J., Killmeyer, S., Troup, E., Myers-Cepicka, M., Perich, M., A Toolkit for Implementing Parental Depression Screening, Referral and Treatment Across Systems, RAND (TL-102), 2012

