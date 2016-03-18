Dana Schultz

Selected Publications
Schultz, Dana, Susan L. Lovejoy, Kayla M. Williams, Kerry Lindquist, and Teague Ruder, A Needs Assessment of Women Veterans in Western Pennsylvania: Final Report to Adagio Health, RAND Corporation (RR-A2023-1), 2023
Schultz, D., Lovejoy, S., & Peet, E., "Tackling Persistent and Large Disparities in Birth Outcomes in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania," Maternal and Child Health Journal, 2022
Schultz, Dana, Susan L. Lovejoy, and Evan D. Peet, Examining Interventions to Address Infant Mortality in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, RAND Corporation (RR-A858-1), 2020
Ayer, L. and Schultz, D., eds., Mental Health Task-Shifting in Community-Based Organizations: Implementation, Impact, and Cost — Evaluation of the Connections to Care Program, RAND (RR-3083), 2020
Ringel, J., Schultz, D., Mendelsohn, J., Holliday, S., Sieck, K., Edochie, I., and Davis, L. , Improving Child Welfare Outcomes: Balancing Investments in Prevention and Treatment, RAND (RR-1775), 2017
Schultz, D., Jaycox, L., Ayer, L., Setodji, C., Mahmud, A., Kofner, A., Barnes-Proby, D. , Improving Outcomes for Children Exposed to Violence: Safe Start Promising Approaches, RAND (RR-1728), 2017
Schultz, D., Reynolds, K., Sontag-Padilla, L., Lovejoy, S., Firth, R., and Pincus, H. , Transforming Systems for Parental Depression and Early Childhood Developmental Delays: Findings and Lessons Learned from the Helping Families Raise Healthy Children Initiative, RAND (RR-122), 2013
Schultz, D., Reynolds, K., Sontag-Padilla, L. Lovejoy, S.L., Firth, R., Schake, P., Hawk, J., Killmeyer, S., Troup, E., Myers-Cepicka, M., Perich, M., A Toolkit for Implementing Parental Depression Screening, Referral and Treatment Across Systems, RAND (TL-102), 2012