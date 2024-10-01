Adam Seri-Levi
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
He/Him
Expertise
Adam Seri-Levi is a graduate student at Pardee RAND and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He is a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces (2015-2018), holds a bachelor's degree in economics with honors from the University of California Santa Barbara; his undergraduate thesis was titled “Refugees and Their Effects on Voting in Host Countries.” While completing his bachelor’s degree, he began working at Intuition Robotics, a startup focused on combating social isolation among older adults with an AI companion robot.
Seri-Levi has professional experience in data analysis and is proficient in Python, R, and SQL. In addition to his technical skills, he has experience managing programs with county-level government agencies serving older adults and is excited by the challenge of integrating new technologies in the public domain. His research interests lie in national security, decision-making sciences, and emerging technologies.
Education
B.A. in economics, University of California, Santa Barbara