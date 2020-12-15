Selected Publications
Steratore, Rachel, Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, Shoshana R. Shelton, Nipher Malika, Kristin J. Leuschner, and Tucker Reese, Community and Individual Disaster Resilience for Floods: Options for Improving Protective Action Guidance, RAND Corporation (RR-A1770-1), 2023
Shelton, S., Wicker, A. and Olmsted, S., Continuity of Operations Plan Improvement Tool for Public Health Laboratories, Association of Public Health Laboratories, 2020
Willis, Henry H., Mary Tighe, Andrew Lauland, Liisa Ecola, Shoshana R. Shelton, Meagan L. Smith, John G. Rivers, Kristin J. Leuschner, Terry Marsh, and Daniel M. Gerstein, Homeland Security National Risk Characterization: Risk Assessment Methodology, RAND Corporation (RR-2140-DHS), 2018
Shelton, S., Nelson, C., McLees, A., Mumford, K., Thomas, C., "Building Performance-Based Accountability With A Limited Empirical Evidence Base: Performance Measure Development for Public Health Preparedness," Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, 7(4), 2013
Shelton, S., Connor, K., Uscher-Pines, L., Pillemer, F., Mullikin, J., Kellermann, A., "Bioterrorism and Biological Threats Dominate Federal Health Security Research: Other Priorities Get Scant Attention," Health Affairs, 31(12), 2012
Nelson, C., Willis, H., Chan, E., Shelton, S., & Parker, A., "Can the Federal Government Improve Community Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies? Lessons from the Cities Readiness Initiative," Health Affairs, 29(12), 2010
Greenfield, Victoria A., Shoshana R. Shelton, Edward Balkovich, John S. Davis II, and David M. Adamson, The Federal Voting Assistance Program and the Road Ahead: Achieving Institutional Change Through Analysis and Collaboration, RAND Corporation (RR-882-OSD), 2015
Moore, Melinda, Shoshana R. Shelton, Updated Guidelines for the Control of Legionella in Western Pennsylvania, Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative (EP-66197), 2014