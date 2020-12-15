Shoshana R. Shelton

Policy Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Education

M.P.H., The Ohio State University; B.A. in English, Denison University

Overview

Shoshana R. Shelton is a Policy Researcher at RAND. Her research focuses on program evaluation, performance measure development, public health systems, pandemic preparedness and response, violence prevention, infectious disease control and mitigation, and national health security. She has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications in journals and worked on numerous efforts for a wide range of federal agencies. Highlights of her work include leading an an after action review of the public health laboratory response to COVID-19, leading a project analyzing mass attacks and targeted violence for the U.S. Secret Service, working closely with the CDC to develop performance measures for state and local public health preparedness, and conducting a portfolio analysis of federally funded research on national health security. Before joining RAND in 2007, Shelton was a program manager at the Office of Public Health Practice at The Ohio State University, where she conducted training for the public health workforce. Shelton holds an M.P.H. from The Ohio State University and a B.A. in English from Denison University.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • After Action Review of the Laboratory Response to COVID-19
  • Evaluability Assessments for DHS
  • Targeted Violence Prevention
  • ICE Office of Information Governance and Privacy Strategic and Program Management Support
  • Continuity of Operations Planning for Public Health Laboratories

Commentary

