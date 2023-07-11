Yaou Flora Sheng

Flora (Yaou) Sheng is a statistical analyst at RAND. She conducts research on health and public policy and, working with multidisciplinary teams, she develops methods combining theories and empirical strategies developed in epidemiology, economics, and statistics so as to provide robust evidence for scientific community and policymakers. With rich experience in data analysis and statistical tools, Sheng performs timely yet rigorous research helping facilitate policy discussions and improve decisionmaking. Her works have been published in high-impact journals, including JAMA Internal Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine, Health Affairs, and PLOS One.
Sheng earned her medical degree from Sichuan University, West-China School of Medicine. She received a Master of Public Health from Tulane University with a concentration in epidemiology. Sheng grew up in China and worked in Switzerland, but now calls Washington, D.C. her home and actively volunteers at local food services helping people experiencing homelessness or living with serious illnesses.
Languages
English, Chinese (Mandarin)