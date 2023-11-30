Overview
Bhavya Singh (she/her) is a research assistant at RAND Europe in the Home Affairs and Social Policy Department. Her research interests are centered around investigating inter-urban and inter-regional inequalities within countries and assessing the impact of bottom-up interventions within different geographies using primarily quantitative methods. She has experience in implementing advanced econometric methods, such as synthetic control methods, time series analysis, and principal component analysis within professional and academic settings. She holds a Bachelor's degree in economics from MIT Pune and a Master's degree in local economic development from the London School of Economics and Political Science.