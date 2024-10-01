Elika Somani
Assistant Policy Researcher
She/Her
Expertise
Elika Somani is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. She works at the Technology and Security Policy (TASP) Center and the Meselson Center, focusing on the governance of biological threats and emerging technologies—primarily artificial intelligence.
Her work experience spans topics in biosecurity policy, global health and development, institutional decisionmaking, and project management. She previously was a fellow at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) where she focused on biosecurity policy research and bioethics. She has a B.A. in global health and development from Macalester College.
Education
B.A. in global health and international development, Macalester College