Maxime Sommerfeld Antoniou is a research assistant at RAND. He works primarily in the Defence and Security team at RAND Europe. Using quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods approaches, his research focuses on economic security, European and British economic strategy as well as great power competition in the global economy.
Before joining RAND, Sommerfeld Antoniou interned at Search for Common Ground, the largest non-governmental organisation dedicated to peacebuilding, in Kenya.
He holds first-class degrees with an M.A. in conflict studies from the London School of Economics, an M.A. in geopolitics from King's College London, as well as a B.A. in international relations, War Studies Department, from King's College London, including a year spent at Johns Hopkins University.
Selected Publications
Sommerfeld Antoniou, Maxime, Melusine Lebret, Balancing the risks and benefits of the European Economic Security Strategy: The case of the electric vehicles industry, RAND Corporation (PE-A3206-1), 2024
Lucas, Rebecca, Maxime Sommerfeld Antoniou, and Melusine Lebret, Written Evidence Submitted by RAND Europe: UKE0012 The UK's Economic Security, UK Parliament (EP-70415), 2024
Young, Stephanie, Megan McKernan, Andrew Dowse, Nicolas Jouan, Theodora Ogden, Austin Wyatt, Mattias Eken, Linda Slapakova, Naoko Aoki, Clara Le Gargasson, Charlotte Kleberg, Maxime Sommerfeld Antoniou, Phoebe Felicia Pham, Jade Yeung, Turner Ruggi, Erik Silfversten, James Black, Raphael S. Cohen, John P. Godges, Heidi Peters, and Lauren Skrabala, Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution in Comparative Organizations: Volume 5, Additional Case Studies of Selected Allied and Partner Nations, RAND Corporation (RR-A2195-5), 2024