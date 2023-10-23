Bryden Spurling

Senior Research Leader, Defence and Security

Education

Master of International and Community Development in international development, Deakin University

Overview

Bryden Spurling is a senior research leader with RAND Europe, focusing on defence and security. Spurling specialises in strategy and assessing strategic-level opportunities and challenges; public policy design and development; and defence policy and capability. He has worked with governments and research organisations across Europe on Indo-Pacific assessments, China, hybrid warfare, Russia, Ukraine, teaching strategy, and climate change and its impact on security, among others.  

Prior to joining RAND, Spurling was a strategist at the Australian Department of Defence for over a decade, leading the department’s highest-level classified planning document, the Defence Planning Guidance, and contributing to the 2013 Defence White Paper and the 2020 Defence Strategic Update. Bryden managed defence policy on a range of issues, including Iran, North Korea, and Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. He directed the precursor to the Australian Government’s Pacific Step-Up; was a policy advisor on the department’s COVID-19 Taskforce; and wrote the department’s first dedicated policy on climate change. 

Spurling has also worked across a number of other roles in foreign and economic policy, in government and politics. He was an adviser to Australia’s Chief Scientist; and the science, higher education and foreign policy adviser to Senator Natasha Stott Despoja AO, in Australia's Federal Parliament.

Spurling received his Master's in international development from Deakin University.

Research Focus

Honors & Awards

  • Australia Day Medallion for services to Australian strategic policy, Secretary of Defence (Australia)

Languages

English

