LeeAnn Stevens
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
LeeAnn Stevens is a Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. She holds an M.S. in economics from the University of New Hampshire and a B.A. from Vermont College. Her research interests focus on higher education and workforce development.
Prior to pursuing her doctorate, Stevens spent several years in the natural foods industry, specializing in business strategy and sales management. In 2013, she founded a consultancy to support emerging natural food brands, conducting in-depth market assessments and profitability analyses to provide data-driven guidance on sales channels and distribution strategies. This experience highlighted for her the limitations of business as a change agent and underscored the critical role of public policy in human capital development.
Stevens' skills include data wrangling and visualization, statistical analysis, regression modeling, machine learning, web-scraping, and sentiment analysis. She is proficient in applying methodologies such as OLS, logit, and differences-in-differences in policy research, with expertise in using fixed effects and clustering techniques. Her work with large longitudinal datasets includes the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), Panel Study of Income Dynamics (PSID), American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Surveys, and the Healthcare Cost Report Information System from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS HCRIS). Her literature reviews cover topics such as active labor market policies, the impact of student debt on family formation, the prison labor workforce, and tuition-assistance higher education “Promise” programs.
She is experienced in using R, Stata, SAS, LaTeX, Python, Power BI, Tableau, and Bloomberg Terminal.
Education
M.S. in economics, University of New Hampshire; B.A. in liberal arts, Vermont College