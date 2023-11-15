Cagla Stevenson (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND Europe. She focuses on research evaluation, research impact, and science and innovation policy. She has experience in a range of research methods including literature reviews, survey design and data analysis, stakeholder interviews, workshop facilitation, and thematic analysis.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, Stevenson completed her Ph.D. at the University of Sheffield where she investigated the evolution and spread of resistance genes in microbial populations. During this time she spent three months at the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology providing accessible analysis of scientific issues to MPs and Peers. Stevenson has a Ph.D. in evolutionary microbiology from the University of Sheffield, and an M.Res. in evolutionary microbiology and B.Sc. in biology from the University of York.
Languages
English