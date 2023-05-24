Erik D. Storholm

Selected Publications
Storholm, E. D., Siconolfi, D. E., Huang, W., Towner, W. J., Ling Grant, D., Martos, A. J., Chang, J. M., & Hechter, R. C., "Project SLIP: Implementation of a PrEP screening and linkage intervention in primary care," AIDS and Behavior
Storholm, ED, Volk, JE, Marcus, JL, Silverberg, MJ, & Satre, DD., "Risk perception, sexual behaviors, and PrEP adherence among substance-using men who have sex with men: A qualitative study.," Prevention Science.
Storholm, E. D., Ober, A. J., Hunter, S. B., Becker, K., & Watkins, K. E. , "Barriers to integrating the continuum of care for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care: A qualitative longitudinal study," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 2017
Storholm, E. D., Bogart, L. M., Mutchler, M. G., Klein, D. J., Ghosh-Dastidar, B., McDavitt, B., & Wagner, G. J., "Antiretroviral adherence trajectories among African Americans living with HIV. AIDS and Behavior.," AIDS and Behavior, 2018
Storholm, E. D., Huang, W., Siconolfi, D. E., Pollack, L. M., Carrico, A. W., Vincent, W., Huebner, D. M., Wagner, G. J. & Kegeles, S. M., "Sources of resiliency as mediators of minority stress, stimulant use, and sexual risk behavior among young Black men who have sex with men.," AIDS and Behavior, 2019
Storholm ED, Halkitis PN, Siconolfi DE, Moeller RW., "Cigarette smoking as part of a syndemic among young men who have sex with men ages 13-29 in New York City," Journal of Urban Health
Storholm ED, Halkitis PN, Kupprat SA, Hampton MC, Palamar JJ, Brennan M, Karpiak S., "HIV-related stigma as a mediator of the relation between multiple-minority status and mental health burden among the aging HIV-positive population," Journal of HIV/AIDS & Social Services
Storholm ED, Siconolfi DE, Halkitis PN, Moeller RW, Eddy JA, Bare MG., "Sociodemographic Factors Contribute to Mental Health Disparities and Access to Services Among Young Men Who Have Sex with Men in New York City," Journal of Gay and Lesbian Mental Health