Tamara Strabel

Tamara Erzsebet Strabel is a research assistant at RAND Europe, working in the area of home affairs and social policy. Her research interests include gender, family policy and public health, especially within the wider context of social impacts due to climate change and green transition. At RAND Europe, she has worked on projects relating to drug policy, education, gender equality and environmental sustainability.
Strabel holds an M.Phil. in sociology with a focus on reproductive technologies from the University of Cambridge, and a B.Sc. in sociology from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Recent Projects
- Follow-up evaluation of England's youth employment infrastructure
- Evaluation of the Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforce (APST)
- Evaluation of the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund (RPIF)
- Gender-responsive evaluation for an environmental and sustainable future for all (GREENA)
- Analysis of non-profit models of cannabis regulation
Languages
English; Hungarian