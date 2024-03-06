Selected Publications
Marler, Timothy, Susan G. Straus, Mark Toukan, Ajay K. Kochhar, Monica Rico, Christine Kistler LaCoste, Matt Strawn, and Brian P. Donnelly, A New Framework and Logic Model for Using Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training in the United States Air Force, RAND Corporation (RR-A551-2), 2023
Marler, R. T., Straus, S. G., Mizel, M., Hollywood, J., Harrison, B., Yeung, D. et al., Effective Game-Based Training for Police Officer Decision-Making: Linking Missions, Skills, and Virtual Content, Proceedings of the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), 2020
Karam, R., Straus, S. G., Byers, A., Kase, C., and Cefalu, M., "The Role of Online Communities of Practice in Promoting Sociotechnical Capital among Science Teachers," Educational Technology Research and Development, 66(2), 2018
Straus, Susan G., Tracy C. Krueger, Geoffrey E. Grimm, and Katheryn Giglio, Malleability and Measurement of Army Leader Attributes: Personnel Development in the U.S. Army, RAND Corporation (RR-1583-A), 2018
Straus, S. G., Parker, A. M., and Bruce, J. B., "The Group Matters: A Review of Processes and Outcomes in Intelligence Analysis," Group Dynamics: Theory, Research, and Practice, 15(2), 2011
Bikson, Tora K., Susan G. Straus, Grace Agnew, Nidhi Kalra, David J. McArthur, Helen Crompton, Courtney Ann Kase, and Kristin J. Leuschner, Digital Resources for STEM Educators and Recommendations for Cyberlearning Initiatives: Results from the National Science Foundation Digital Library/Distributed Learning Program Evaluation, RAND Corporation (RR-414-NSF), 2017
Straus, Susan G., Michael G. Shanley, Carra S. Sims, Bryan W. Hallmark, Anna Rosefsky Saavedra, Stoney Trent, and Sean Duggan, Innovative Leader Development: Evaluation of the U.S. Army Asymmetric Warfare Adaptive Leader Program, RAND Corporation (RR-504-A), 2014
Crosson, J. C., Etz, R. S., Wu, S., Straus, S. G., Eisenman, D., & Bell, D. S., "Meaningful Use of Electronic Prescribing in 5 Exemplar Primary Care Practices," Annals of Family Medicine, 9(5), 2011