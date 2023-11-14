Overview
Miguel Subosa is a senior analyst at RAND Europe whose research interests mainly pertain to primary and secondary educational provision, especially in low- and middle-income countries. A mixed-methods researcher, he uses both quantitative and qualitative techniques to evaluate the effectiveness of educational programmes.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, Subosa worked with local and national governments, as well as intergovernmental organisations such as UNESCO and the Global Partnership for Education, to assess and recommend improvements to educational policies and plans across different countries. In addition, he managed evaluations of employment support services in England during his time as a research fellow at the Institute for Employment Studies.
Subosa holds a Master of Science in education (research design and methodology) from the University of Oxford and a master's degree in international public management from Sciences Po Paris.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Joy Williams, Emma Pollard, Miguel Subosa, and Billy Campbell, Mentor Training Programme Evaluation, Education and Training Foundation, 2022
UNESCO & GPE, The role of education management information systems in supporting progress towards SDG 4: Recent trends and international experiences, UNESCO, 2020
Francesc Pedró, Miguel Subosa, Axel Rivas, and Paula Valverde, Artificial intelligence in education: Challenges and opportunities for sustainable development, UNESCO, 2019
Miguel Subosa and Mark West, Re-orienting education management information systems (EMIS) towards inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning, UNESCO, 2018