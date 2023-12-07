Tara L. Terry

Tara Terry is a senior operations researcher working across several of RAND's FFRDCs conducting research on behalf of the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Joint Operations, and Homeland Security. Terry has 14+ years of operations research experience with a focus on data analysis, mathematical modeling, and optimization. Terry's recent research focuses on workforce assessment to include requirements determination and staffing vacancies for Air Force on nuclear deterrence operations, for the Army on the size and shape of the civilian workforce, and Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection for their operational workforce. Additionally, aircrew workforce management issues for Air Force on a new fighter pilot training pipeline as well as Active and Reserve Component force mix for fighters and tankers. Other work includes major airline hiring and the implication on military pilot losses, and analyzing future Army Intel analyst skills. In the past, Terry concluded a direct support role for the Air Force Aircrew Task Force where she provided analytical support for building a pilot recovery plan using RAND's inventory projection model, showing the impacts of retention, production, and requirements validation on the health of the pilot community. Supported by the CSAF and the AF/A3, this work was 7 years of analytical support for the Total Force Aircrew Management (AF/A3TF) division. Her education includes a Ph.D. and M.S.E. in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, a B.S. in Mathematics and a B.S.E. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Oakland University.
Selected Publications
