Katie Tosh (she/her) is a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests include the design, implementation, and evaluation of education and health programs and policies. She is particularly interested in quality improvement and systems change. She is skilled at planning and managing projects, qualitative data collection and analysis, and protocol development. Her current projects include managing a study on whether and how schools and out-of-school time programs can work together to improve student social-emotional learning. Tosh received her M.P.H. from Tulane University.
Selected Publications
Leschitz, Jennifer T., Susannah Faxon-Mills, Andrea Prado Tuma, Katie Tosh, Catherine H. Augustine, and Heather L. Schwartz, Skills for Success: Developing Social and Emotional Competencies in Out-of-School-Time Programs, RAND Corporation (RR-A379-11), 2023
Tosh, Katie, Heather L. Schwartz, and Catherine H. Augustine, Strengthening Students' Social and Emotional Skills: Lessons from Six Case Studies of Schools and Out-of-School-Time Program Partners (Volume 2, Part 1), RAND Corporation (RR-A379-4), 2022
Tosh, Katie, Catherine H. Augustine, and Heather L. Schwartz, Expanding Social and Emotional Learning Beyond the School Walls in Boston: One of Six Case Studies of Schools and Out-of-School-Time Program Partners (Volume 2, Part 2), RAND Corporation (RR-A379-5), 2022
Schwartz, Heather L., Laura S. Hamilton, Susannah Faxon-Mills, Celia J. Gomez, Alice Huguet, Lisa H. Jaycox, Jennifer T. Leschitz, Andrea Prado Tuma, Katie Tosh, Anamarie A. Whitaker, and Stephani L. Wrabel, Early Lessons from Schools and Out-of-School Time Programs Implementing Social and Emotional Learning, RAND Corporation (RR-A379-1), 2020