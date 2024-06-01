Teresa Turkheimer
Trainee
She/Her
Expertise
Teresa Turkheimer is a trainee in the Home Affairs and Social Policy research group at RAND Europe. Turkheimer’s research interest lies in inequality, specifically economic and labour market inequality, which she has explored professionally through previous roles as a trainee at The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights and as a research assistant for academics at UCL and the LSE. Turkheimer is experienced with both quantitative and qualitative research methods. At RAND, Turkheimer works primarily on EU policy research after specialising in European policy and affairs during her B.A. (Hons) in politics and international studies at the University of Warwick and M.Sc. in European and international public policy at the LSE.
Education
M.Sc. in European and International Public Policy, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); B.A. (Hons) in politics and international studies, University of Warwick