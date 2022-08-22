Kristin Van Abel is a senior technical analyst at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. With a multidisciplinary background, Van Abel's research covers energy and environmental policy, Arctic policy, critical infrastructure, national security, and strategic and long-term planning. Van Abel is a skilled project leader who engages with strategic decisionmakers; develops analytic frameworks; performs analysis using qualitative and quantitative methods; and develops workshop plans and conducts facilitation of workshops, interviews, and focus groups. Prior to joining RAND, Van Abel supported strategic planning efforts to improve performance in the areas of energy, water, waste, supply chain management, transportation, and building infrastructure at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Van Abel holds a Master of Environmental Science and Management from the Bren School at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from UCSB.
Selected Publications
Narayanan, Anu, Michael J. Lostumbo, Kristin Van Abel, Michael T. Wilson, Anna Jean Wirth, and Rahim Ali, Grounded: An Enterprise-Wide Look at Department of the Air Force Installation Exposure to Natural Hazards: Implications for Infrastructure Investment Decisionmaking and Continuity of Operations Planning, RAND Corporation (RR-A523-1), 2021
Narayanan, Anu, Debra Knopman, Kristin Van Abel, Benjamin M. Miller, Nicholas E. Burger, Martha Blakely, Alexander D. Rothenberg, Luke Muggy, and Patrick Mills, Valuing Air Force Electric Power Resilience: A Framework for Mission-Level Investment Prioritization, RAND Corporation (RR-2771-AF), 2019
Williams, Heather J., Kristin Van Abel, David Metz, James V. Marrone, Edward W. Chan, Katherine Costello, Ryan Bauer, Devon Hill, Simon Veronneau, Joseph C. Chang, Ian Mitch, Joshua Lawrence Traub, Sarah Lovell, Zachary Haldeman, Kelly Klima, and Douglas C. Ligor, The Risk-Mitigation Value of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential: A Comprehensive Security Assessment of the TWIC Program, RAND Corporation (RR-3096-DHS), 2020
Tingstad, Abbie, Scott Savitz, Kristin Van Abel, Dulani Woods, Katherine Anania, Michelle D. Ziegler, Aaron C. Davenport, and Katherine Costello, Identifying Potential Gaps in U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Capabilities, RAND Corporation (RR-2310-DHS), 2018
Pezard, Stephanie, Abbie Tingstad, Kristin Van Abel, and Scott R. Stephenson, Maintaining Arctic Cooperation with Russia: Planning for Regional Change in the Far North, RAND Corporation (RR-1731-RC), 2017