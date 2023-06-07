JC Vera
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
He/Him
Expertise
Joncarl "JC" Vera is an M.Phil. student and military fellow at the Pardee RAND Graduate School in Santa Monica, CA, and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. Vera has a B.S. degree in foreign area studies with a regional focus in Latin America and concentration in political science, and a minor in Portuguese from the United States Air Force Academy.
He previously worked as a research intern at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies in Fort McNair, Washington D.C., where he researched current and potential applications of artificial intelligence in military operations and conducted research on various Latin American political events/climate.
Vera's research interests include western hemispheric policy, U.S. national security policy, U.S. defense expenditures, commercial/military space operations and applications, and U.S.-Latin America relations. He is proficient in RStudio, R, and ArcGIS, and also has background knowledge on coding in Python and MATLAB. He is proficient in Portuguese (advanced) and Spanish (intermediate).
Education
B.S. in foreign area studies and political science, United States Air Force Academy
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Selected Work
- Kelly Piazza, Max Lasco, Jacqueline Kelly, Harvey Reign, Joncarl Vera, "China-Latin America Alignment and Democratic Backsliding: Gaining Traction for a Chinese-Led World Order," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, 6(7), 2023