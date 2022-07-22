Jessie Wang

Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of California San Diego; BS, BA in economics, mathematics, Dickinson College

Overview

Jessie Wang is an economist RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include time use, population aging, the macroeconomic implications of individual decisions in labor and health, and gender roles. Her current work studies caregiving and care arrangement in an aging population; alternative work arrangement and gig economy; gender roles and home production; and intergenerational transfers. She received her B.S. in economics and mathematics from Dickinson College and her M.S. and Ph.D. in economics from the University of California San Diego. 

Research Focus

Languages

English - Fluent; Chinese - Fluent

Commentary

  • A woman holding her baby in her arms looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2019, photo by Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
    Family Planning

    South Korea's Extraordinary Fertility Decline

    The complicated history of family planning as well as socioeconomic and political factors may all play roles in depressing birth rates in South Korea. But the nation's fertility decline is just one piece in a complicated gender puzzle.

    Jul 22, 2022

    The RAND Blog

Publications