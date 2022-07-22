Jessie Wang is an economist RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include time use, population aging, the macroeconomic implications of individual decisions in labor and health, and gender roles. Her current work studies caregiving and care arrangement in an aging population; alternative work arrangement and gig economy; gender roles and home production; and intergenerational transfers. She received her B.S. in economics and mathematics from Dickinson College and her M.S. and Ph.D. in economics from the University of California San Diego.
Languages
English - Fluent; Chinese - Fluent