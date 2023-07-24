Margaret M. Weden

Selected Publications
Richardson, A.S. Weden, M.M., Cabreros, I., Datar, A., "Association of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 with body mass trajectories of children in low-income families," JAMA Network Open, 5(5), 2022
Rendall, M.S., Weden, M.M., Brown, J., "Family and household sources of poverty for Black, Hispanic, and White newborns," Journal of Marriage and Family, 84(1), 2022
Rutter, C., Edochie, I., Slaughter, M., Friedman, E., Weden, M.M., "A Simple Method for simulating dementia onset and death within an existing demographic model," Medical Decision Making, 42(1), 2022
Weden, M.M., Parks, V., Parker, A.M., Drakeford, L., Ramchand, R., "Health Disparities in the U.S. Gulf Coast: The Interplay of Environmental Disaster, Material Loss, and Residential Segregation," Environmental Justice, 14(2), 2021
Weden MM, Shih RA, Kabeto MU, Langa, K.M., "Secular trends in cognitive aging of U.S. rural and urban older adults, 2000 to 2010," American Journal of Preventive Medicine
Weden, M.M., Bird, C.E., Escarce, J.E., Lurie, N., "Neighborhood archetypes for population health research: Is there no place like home," Health & Place, 17, 2011
Rendall, M.S., Weden, M.M., Favreault, M.M., Waldron, H, "The Protective Effect of Marriage for Survival: A Review and Update," Demography, 48(2), 2011
Weden, M.M., Carpiano, R.M., Robert, S.A., "Subjective and objective neighborhood characteristics and adult health," Social Science and Medicine