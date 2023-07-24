Margaret M. Weden

Senior Social Scientist; Acting Director, RAND Population Research Center; Professor of Policy Analysos, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in population dynamics, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health; M.H.S. in biostatistics, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health

Overview

Margaret Weden (she/her) is a demographer and public health scientist with nearly two decades of experience studying health and social wellbeing. She is the acting director of the RAND Population Research Center and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on the multilevel, life course, and intergenerational processes that generate the social and spatial stratification of populations. Currently, she is leading a population microsimulation study of the health and caregiving burden of Down Syndrome Associated Alzheimer's Disease and a policy analysis exploring disparities in the impact of minimum wage initiatives on infant health. These projects, along with several recently completed collaborations, address the coronavirus pandemic and build upon her earlier contributions to research on the coupled dynamics of epidemiological, demographic and environmental change. Weden has helped advance quantitative methodology by demonstrating how innovations in statistics, data science and mathematical demography by her collaborators and co-authors can be used to strengthen evidence for public health policy decisionmaking. Weden was a Robert Wood Johnson Health and Society Scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; she recieved a Ph.D. in population dynamics and M.H.S. in biostatistics from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and a B.A. from Princeton University.

Recent Projects

  • Modeling the Impact of Research Investment on Down Syndrome Associated Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Assessing Individual, Community, and Financial Factors in Birth Outcomes and Associated Health Disparities
  • BIGDATA Collaborative Research: IA, Population Reproduction of Poverty at Birth from Surveys, Censuses, and Birth Registrations
  • Puerto Rico Economic and Disaster Recovery Plan

Selected Publications

Richardson, A.S. Weden, M.M., Cabreros, I., Datar, A., "Association of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 with body mass trajectories of children in low-income families," JAMA Network Open, 5(5), 2022

Rendall, M.S., Weden, M.M., Brown, J., "Family and household sources of poverty for Black, Hispanic, and White newborns," Journal of Marriage and Family, 84(1), 2022

Rutter, C., Edochie, I., Slaughter, M., Friedman, E., Weden, M.M., "A Simple Method for simulating dementia onset and death within an existing demographic model," Medical Decision Making, 42(1), 2022

Weden, M.M., Parks, V., Parker, A.M., Drakeford, L., Ramchand, R., "Health Disparities in the U.S. Gulf Coast: The Interplay of Environmental Disaster, Material Loss, and Residential Segregation," Environmental Justice, 14(2), 2021

Weden MM, Shih RA, Kabeto MU, Langa, K.M., "Secular trends in cognitive aging of U.S. rural and urban older adults, 2000 to 2010," American Journal of Preventive Medicine

Weden, M.M., Bird, C.E., Escarce, J.E., Lurie, N., "Neighborhood archetypes for population health research: Is there no place like home," Health & Place, 17, 2011

Rendall, M.S., Weden, M.M., Favreault, M.M., Waldron, H, "The Protective Effect of Marriage for Survival: A Review and Update," Demography, 48(2), 2011

Weden, M.M., Carpiano, R.M., Robert, S.A., "Subjective and objective neighborhood characteristics and adult health," Social Science and Medicine

