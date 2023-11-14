Charlotte Wicks

Charlotte Wicks
Analyst
She/Her

Education

M.Sc. Health Psychology, The University of Buckingham; B.Sc. (Hons) Psychology, The Open University

Overview

Charlotte Wicks is an analyst in the Defence and Security team at RAND Europe working primarily withing the Defence Workforce and Armed Forces Community research portfolio. She has experience in qualitative research methods including literature reviews, interviews, thematic and phenomenological analysis, and mixed-methods research design. Her research interests include military health, organisational culture and diversity. Charlotte has an M.Sc. in health psychology and a B.Sc. in psychology.

Research Focus