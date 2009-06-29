Aidan Winn is policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests include security cooperation, European security and the role of NATO, strategic and policy issues associated with US defense transfers and foreign defense acquisition, institutional capacity building with allies and partners, security sector governance, civilian harm mitigation and response (CHMR) and women peace and security (WPS).
Prior to joining RAND, Winn supported the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Global Partnerships office. Her portfolio included management of the EUCOM security cooperation portfolio, National Defense Strategy (NDS) implementation, the development of strategic priorities for ally and partner capability development, policy oversight of various Title 10, Chapter 16 Security Cooperation authorities, liaising with the Department of State on security sector assistance (SSA) and early implementation of the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMR-AP).
From 2018-2020 she was a Senior Defense Research Analyst with Booz Allen Hamilton supporting the United States Air Force as a strategist focused on ally and partner engagement and security cooperation strategy development.
She was awarded the dissertation fellowship from the US Army Center for Military History in 2015. She was an instructor in the Security Studies program at UMass Lowell in 2013-2014 and a Truman National Security Fellow in 2012.
Aidan received her Ph.D. in War Studies from King's College, London in 2018. She holds a Master's degree in International Affairs from Carleton University and a Bachelor's degree in History and Philosophy from McMaster University.