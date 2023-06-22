Overview
Annalena Wolcke (she/her) is a research assistant at RAND Europe working in the area of home affairs and social policy. Based in the Cambridge office, she engages mainly in criminal justice related research. Her research interests include justice, migration, and race. She has a background in qualitative methods, including literature reviews, interviewing, and cross-national comparison.
Her previous work experience includes as a research and reporting intern with Solitary Watch; a criminal justice and immigration reform intern with FWD.us; an undergraduate student tutor coordinator with the Prison Teaching Initiative; and European Voluntary Service in Bulgaria. Wolcke is a native German speaker.
Before joining RAND, Wolcke completed an M.Sc. in criminology and criminal justice at Oxford University, focusing on issues of ethnicity-specific data collection in the German criminal justice system. She also holds a B.A. in comparative literature from Princeton University and has extensive experience as a research assistant in the fields of sociology, law, and criminal justice.
Research Focus
Recent Projects
- Measuring Police Performance Abroad
- Coding Domestic Homicide Reviews
- Evaluation of SAFE Taskforces
- Tackling Drug Use in Prisons