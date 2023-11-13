Brian Wong is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. His research interests include global climate change, renewable energy, wildfire risk, retirement decisions, and financial decision making.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a senior financial adviser at Southern California Edison, where he mapped out a low-cost path to meeting California’s long-term decarbonization goals, analyzed distributed energy resources, and reviewed retirement plans. He has also worked as a technology leader at Procter & Gamble, where he designed equipment, control systems, and supply chains to improve agility and sustainability. He has an M.B.A. in finance from the Williams College of Business at Xavier University and a B.S. in chemical and biomolecular engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is a chartered financial analyst.