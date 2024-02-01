Jody Chin Sing Wong

Jody Wong is an associate policy researcher at RAND. She studies the cognitive and affective processes that impact people's decision-making in uncertain environments, and probes how strategic communication can encourage them to make informed decisions and stay committed to them. She applies broad principles and theories ranging from but not limited to communication and social psycholgy to a variety of risk, health, and environmental issues. In addition, she specializes in designing and implementing messages to relay critical information to distinct audiences and stakeholders using experimental methodologies. She is interested in community resilience, communication equity, health risk behaviors, public health, vaccination, natural hazards, and risk mitigation. Much of her recently published works are funded by the National Science Foundation and focuses on public risk perception and information processing related to emerging infectious diseases.
Wong received her Ph.D. and B.A. in communication from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and a MRes in communication studies from Nanyang Technological University.
Languages
English; Mandarin Chinese