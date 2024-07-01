MY
Molly Yardley
Communications Analyst
Molly Yardley is a research communications analyst who supports strategic communications efforts in the Homeland Security Research Division and the National Security Research Division. She works with division leadership and researchers to improve the messaging, clarity, and accessibility of research projects and associated deliverables. Yardley holds an M.I.P.P. from Johns Hopkins University and a B.S. in American politics from the United States Military Academy.
Education
B.S. in American Politics, United States Military Academy; MIPP in public policy, Johns Hopkins University