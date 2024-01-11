Overview
Brett Zakheim (she/her) is a research assistant at RAND. Her academic background in Chinese foreign policy and internship experience at OSD CAPE has led Zakheim to pursue research concerning U.S. grand strategy from the strategic and tactical level. She is eager to contribute to federal policy as a researcher and hopes to explore a range of policy issues throughout her career.
Zakheim graduated from Tufts University with a BA in Economics and double minors in Chinese and Peace and Justice Studies.