Overview
Gustavs Zilgalvis is a technology and security policy fellow within RAND's Global and Emerging Risks Division, a Ford Dorsey Master's in International Policy candidate at Stanford's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and a founding Director at the Center for Space Governance. At RAND, he is specializing in the geopolitical and economic implications of the development of artificial intelligence. Previously, Zilgalvis has written about the interface of space and artificial intelligence in Frontiers of Space Technology, held a Summer Research Fellowship on artificial intelligence at Oxford's Future of Humanity Institute, and his research in computational high-energy physics has appeared in SciPost Physics and SciPost Physics Core. Zilgalvis holds a Bachelor of Science with First-Class Honors in Theoretical Physics from University College London, and graduated first in his class from the European School Brussels II.