Emma Zürcher is an analyst at RAND Europe. Her research interests include policing, radicalisation, security-related issues and drugs policy. She is based in RAND's Brussels office and works primarily on studies commissioned by various European governments and the European institutions. She is experienced in a range of methodologies, including literature reviews, rapid evidence assessment, key informant interviews, workshops, focus groups, survey design/analysis, evaluation, impact assessment and risk assessment.
Zürcher completed her Ph.D. at University College London. As part of her doctorate, she also spent time as an analyst for the UK Home Office. She also holds a bachelor's degree in history from UCL and a master's degree in history from the University of Oxford.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsResearch Fellow, Institut Open Diplomacy (Paris)
Selected Publications
Nederveen, Fook, Emma Zürcher, Lana Eekelschot, Emma Leenders, Iris Leussink, and Stijn Hoorens, Naar een evidence-based aanpak van radicalisering en extremisme: Een eerste evaluatie van de gemeentelijke Versterkingsgelden 2020-2021: [Towards an evidence-based approach to tackling radicalisation and extremism: A first evaluation of municipal Reinforcement Funds 2020-2021], RAND Corporation (RR-A1807-1), 2022
Zürcher, Emma, Lana Eekelschot, Annalena Wolcke, and Lucy Strang, International approaches to police performance measurement, RAND Corporation (RR-A2790-1), 2023
Languages
English; Dutch; French