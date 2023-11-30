Alumni Impact Fund: Proposed Projects

Addressing Veteran Homelessness in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County is the epicenter of veteran homelessness. The county has the highest concentration of veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States, despite significant investments and the availability of many programs and services. With the upcoming election of a new Los Angeles mayor, and recent polls indicating that residents in Los Angeles consider homelessness as the most important issue for government leaders to address, 2022 presents a new opportunity for policymakers to help veterans experiencing homelessness.

RAND can help inform the ongoing discussions on how to address homelessness in Southern California, with implications for other areas of the state and country. Using AIF funds, Sarah Hunter and Rajeev Ramchand will build on RAND's recent longitudinal study that followed 26 veterans in West Los Angeles—a pioneering study that provides first-hand perspectives from a diverse group of veterans experiencing homelessness. They will use AIF funding to support outreach to key policymakers, congressional staff, candidates running for positions in Los Angeles, and other stakeholders. They also plan to reach the electorate with a tailored social media campaign to highlight the report and follow-on work. Finally, the research team will also host a workshop, bringing together researchers studying veteran homelessness to identify critical research gaps that need to be filled. AIF support will help build awareness of RAND's recommendations for meeting the needs of these veterans and inform public policy approaches to reduce homelessness.

Project Leaders Sarah B. Hunter Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness

Rajeev Ramchand Codirector, RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute



Countering Online Extremist Activity

The recent surge of White supremacist and identity-based violence has focused federal, congressional, and private technology companies' attention on the role of the internet in encouraging, sustaining, and funding extremist movements. Despite substantial public interest, there remains a dearth of objective, policy-oriented research to inform the debate over how to design effective content moderation tools, how to promote community resiliency, and whether and how to regulate social media companies.

RAND has introduced a new framework for categorizing the online extremist ecosystem, exploring how extremist groups and movements historically have leveraged the internet to achieve specific operational objectives. AIF funding will support efforts by Heather Williams and Alexandra Evans to widely disseminate the findings and use the completed analysis to produce a new publication that outlines the implications for designing content moderation and counter-narrative tools. They will disseminate the work through commentary, media interviews, and direct engagement with community organizations, policymakers, and relevant offices at social media companies. They will also develop briefing materials that can be presented at large law enforcement or terrorism conferences. By deepening understanding of the inspiration and influence of identity-based violent communities, the team aims to help inform the design and execution of programs to counter, disrupt, or contain extremism activity online and prevent racial, ethnic, and gender-based violence.

Project Leaders Heather J. Williams Acting Director, International Security and Defense Policy Program

Alexandra T. Evans Policy Researcher

Helping Small- and Mid-Sized Communities Design Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

Integrating future climate considerations into infrastructure planning and management is an urgent and growing challenge as increasing frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall is imposing high costs on communities large and small. To support entities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and Virginia in designing infrastructure under a changing climate, RAND developed climate change–informed stormwater infrastructure design standards—accessible in an interactive online tool to help these entities plan, design, and build infrastructure that is more resilient to climate change. These standards specifically relate to projections of likelihood of extreme precipitation under a warming climate.

With AIF funding, a research team including Michelle Miro, Krista Romita Grocholski, Lena Easton-Calabria, and Debra Knopman will expand the reach of the research by making the tool accessible to under-resourced communities who are particularly vulnerable to damage from heavy rainfall and flooding. The research team will create an implementation toolkit for stormwater managers in these small- to mid-sized communities. The toolkit will include an interactive online decision tree that offers users step-by-step guidance on how to make future stormwater management and infrastructure design decisions. A short instructional video will detail how to use the decision tree, and the team will create a summary document that encapsulates RAND's work and offers guidance on its utility for communities. The researchers will also offer targeted training workshops to help communities meet the pressing need for more climate-resilient stormwater management.