Donor List
|Name
|Amount
|Comment
|Sean McKenna
|$50
|Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund
|$1,054
|Colonel Douglas D. Smith and Mrs. Christa Smith
|$100
|Andrea R. Lennox
|$150
|Fred Kipperman
|$250
|In honor of Krishna Kumar
|John and Debi Benton
|$150
|John C. Baker
|$150
|Velma D. King
|$1,500
|In memory of Dr. William S. King
|Emily Liu
|$100
|Roy and Penelope Lave
|$100
|Dr. Lynne Loeb and Clifford Loeb
|$100
|Mark Coggins
|$50
|Ryo R. Sato
|$75
|Glenda Callanen
|$750
|Ray Grunch
|$195
|In memory of Vesta Budhu
|Sue Garth
|$500
|John Riordan
|$1,000
|Dr. Duane E. Wikholm
|$1,948
|George and Pennie Harrison
|$1,000
|Maj Gen (Ret) Mark Westergren and Ms. Haywon Kim
|$200
|Robert and Deborah Shishko
|$50
|Allan and Dorothy Abrahamse
|$2,500
|Cara McCormick and William Sellers
|$100
|In honor of Natalie Crawford
|Dr. Charles T. Kelley
|$250
|Katherine Lee
|$25
|Lisa Stewart
|$25
|Daniel and Estelita Felten
|$125
|Phyllis Kantar
|$1,250
|Marvin and Jill Olen Heinze
|$50
|Sonja G. Regier
|$150
Last updated: August 18, 2023