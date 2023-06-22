Donor List

Name Amount Comment
Sean McKenna $50  
Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund $1,054  
Colonel Douglas D. Smith and Mrs. Christa Smith $100  
Andrea R. Lennox $150  
Fred Kipperman $250 In honor of Krishna Kumar
John and Debi Benton $150  
John C. Baker $150  
Velma D. King $1,500 In memory of Dr. William S. King
Emily Liu $100  
Roy and Penelope Lave $100  
Dr. Lynne Loeb and Clifford Loeb $100  
Mark Coggins $50  
Ryo R. Sato $75  
Glenda Callanen $750  
Ray Grunch $195 In memory of Vesta Budhu
Sue Garth $500  
John Riordan $1,000  
Dr. Duane E. Wikholm $1,948  
George and Pennie Harrison $1,000  
Maj Gen (Ret) Mark Westergren and Ms. Haywon Kim $200  
Robert and Deborah Shishko $50  
Allan and Dorothy Abrahamse $2,500  
Cara McCormick and William Sellers $100 In honor of Natalie Crawford
Dr. Charles T. Kelley $250  
Katherine Lee $25  
Lisa Stewart $25  
Daniel and Estelita Felten $125  
Phyllis Kantar $1,250  
Marvin and Jill Olen Heinze $50  
Sonja G. Regier $150  

Last updated: August 18, 2023