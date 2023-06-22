"Faces from the Early Years of RAND" Now on Display in Santa Monica Library

A portrait exhibit of formative figures from RAND's history is on display in the library in RAND's Santa Monica office. The photos were taken by J. Richard Goldstein ("Goldy"), who retired as RAND's vice president in 1973, and feature RAND staff, visitors, and trustees in the 1950s and 1960s. Diane Baldwin and Marilyn Freemon from Media Services were instrumental in preserving the historic photographs, which have also been published in Goldy's Portraits: Faces from the Early Years of RAND by Brent Bradley. For more information about the book, visit http://www.blurb.com/bookstore/detail/3094481.

An opening reception, sponsored by the RAND Alumni Association, was held in the library on Tuesday, January 22. Bradley discussed the portraits and other photos in the exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of May. If you are interested in visiting RAND to see it, please contact Saci Detamore at detamore@rand.org or by calling (310) 393-0411, ext. 6825.